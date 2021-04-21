Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Self-driving car sensor startup Luminar hires Tesla, Intel veterans

Self-driving car sensor startup Luminar Technologies (LAZR.O) Inc on Wednesday said it had hired Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and Intel Corp (INTC.O) veterans for legal and investor relations positions.

Palo Alto, California-based Luminar makes a lidar sensor that uses laser light to give self-driving vehicles a three-dimensional view of the road. It has a deal to supply units to Volvo starting next year.

Luminar said it has hired Alan Prescott from Tesla as its chief legal officer and Trey Campbell of Intel as its vice president of investor relations. Prior to Tesla, Prescott also worked at Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

