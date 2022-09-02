Self-driving company Aurora mulling possible sale to Apple or Microsoft - Bloomberg News

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR.O) Chief Executive Chris Urmson recently laid out a series of options for the self-driving company to combat challenging market conditions, including a possible sale to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) or Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Shares of Aurora jumped 14.7% to $2.42 in afternoon trading.

Urmson, who co-founded Aurora after running Google's self-driving car project, also floated measures including cost cuts, taking the company private and spinning off assets, the report said, citing an internal memo. (https://bloom.bg/3ReFDgP)

The company, which has a market capitalization of about $2.4 billion, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

It has partnerships with companies such as Volvo, Toyota, FedEx (FDX.N) and Uber (UBER.N).

