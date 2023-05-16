ON Semiconductor mulls $2 bln investment in electric vehicle chip production















May 16 (Reuters) - ON Semiconductor Corp (ON.O) is considering investing $2 billion in boosting production of silicon carbide chips that are widely used to help extend the range of electric vehicles, company executives said on Tuesday.

Chief Financial Officer Thad Trent said during an analyst presentation the company is considering the expansion in either the United States, the Czech Republic or Korea.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.