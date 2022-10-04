Semiconductor shares jump after EU introduces single charging port















LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shares in European semiconductor manufacturers rose on Tuesday after the European Parliament approved rules to introduce a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras to be in use across the bloc by 2024.

Shares in ASM International (ASMI.AS), Infineon , STMicroelectronics and BESI (BESI.AS) rose between 4.7% and 7.3% after the announcement. read more

The vote confirms an earlier agreement among EU institutions and will make USB-C connectors used by Android-based devices the EU standard, forcing Apple (AAPL.O) to change its charging port for iPhones and other devices.

STMicro and Infineon are two of Apple's suppliers.

Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Amanda Cooper











