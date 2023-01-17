Semiconductor supplier ASMI says Q4 revenue above guidance due to supply chain improvement















Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International (ASMI) (ASMI.AS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter revenue ahead of its guidance, citing better-than-expected supply chain conditions and higher conversion of the backlog.

The company's revenue increased to around 720 million euros ($777.31 million) in the fourth quarter, beating its guided range of 630 million euros to 660 million euros.

The group said it expects its operating margin for the fourth-quarter of 2022 to be approximately 26%, excluding purchase price allocation amortization related to the acquisition of LPE.

($1 = 0.9263 euros)

