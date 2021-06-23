Senate to hear Google, Facebook and Twitter amid Brazil pandemic probe

Facebook, Google and Twitter logos are seen in this combination photo from Reuters files.

BRASÍLIA, June 23 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Senate committee has formally called representatives of Google (GOOGL.O), Facebook (FB.O) and Twitter (TWTR.N) to testify in an ongoing probe into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the representatives of the firms would testify as witnesses, they could eventually come under investigation themselves. read more The three firms did not have an immediate comment on the decision.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Eduardo Simões Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb

