Technology

Senate to hear Google, Facebook and Twitter amid Brazil pandemic probe

BRASÍLIA, June 23 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Senate committee has formally called representatives of Google (GOOGL.O), Facebook (FB.O) and Twitter (TWTR.N) to testify in an ongoing probe into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the representatives of the firms would testify as witnesses, they could eventually come under investigation themselves. read more The three firms did not have an immediate comment on the decision.

