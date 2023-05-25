Senators urge Commerce to prioritize national security in chips funding















WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Two key U.S. senators said Thursday they want the Commerce Department to prioritize national and economic decisions in awarding $39 billion in semiconductor manufacturing subsidies.

Senate Intelligence Committee chair Mark Warner and Republican Senator John Cornyn said in a letter the success of the program funded by Congress in August 2022 "depends on a strategic approach that aligns with our national priorities... We implore you to take time to go through every application and determine which ones are most worthy based on national security concerns."

Reporting by David Shepardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.