SenseTime shares to open up 1.6% in Hong Kong debut
Dec 30 (Reuters) - SenseTime Group (0020.HK) shares are set to open 1.6% higher from their initial public offering (IPO) price when they debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up raised $740 million in its IPO and priced its shares at HK$3.85 ($0.4937) each. read more
