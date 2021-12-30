SenseTime shares to open up 1.6% in Hong Kong debut

The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Dec 30 (Reuters) - SenseTime Group (0020.HK) shares are set to open 1.6% higher from their initial public offering (IPO) price when they debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up raised $740 million in its IPO and priced its shares at HK$3.85 ($0.4937) each. read more

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar

