Shares in French computing firm OVHcloud gain nearly 3% in Paris debut

1 minute read

The logo of French cloud computing company OVHcloud is seen on a data-center building in Strasbourg, France, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Shares in French cloud computing company OVHcloud (OVH.PA) opened 2.7% above their offer price on their first day of trading on Friday, in one of Paris' biggest new listings this year.

The stock opened up at around 19.0 euros ($22.06) compared to its initial public offering price (IPO) price of 18.5 euros per share. read more

($1 = 0.8611 euros)

Reporting by Sarah Morland; editing by Richard Lough

