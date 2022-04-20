1 minute read
Shares of Indonesia's GoTo fall as low as 5.6% to hit IPO price
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JAKARTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesia's largest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GOTO.JK) fell as much as 5.59% to 338 rupiah per share, hitting its IPO price, on its seventh day trading on Wednesday.
The shares rose as much as 1.67% earlier in Wednesday's session before erasing its gain. GoTo debuted last week after raising $1.1 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), the world's fifth-largest IPO this year, by selling only around 4% of its shares. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.