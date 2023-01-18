Shares of Tencent, NetEase rise as China gaming crackdown ends















HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), the world's largest gaming company, and smaller rival NetEase Inc (9999.HK) rose on Wednesday after China's video games regulator granted the first gaming licences in 2023, further easing an industry crackdown.

Tencent's shares were set to open up 1.7%, while NetEase's stock was set to jump 4.8%.

Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











