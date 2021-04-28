Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyShopify revenue more than doubles on online boom

Reuters
2 minutes read

The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), reported a 110% jump in first-quarter revenue that also trounced analysts' estimates on Wednesday, as its e-commerce platform profited from the past year's COVID-19 driven boom in online selling.

The company was a clear pandemic winner as pandemic-induced lockdowns fueled a swift to online purchases, with revenue jumping 86% last year from 2019 and making it Canada's most valuable firm.

U.S.-listed shares of the Ottawa-based company, which provides infrastructure for retailers to set up their stores online, rose more than 3% in pre-market trading.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV), a widely watched figure for the e-commerce industry's performance, surged 114% to $37.3 billion in the quarter ended March 31, topping Street's expectation for at least the sixth straight quarter. Analysts on average had expected $34.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shopify's revenue rose to $988.6 million, above analysts' estimate of $865.5 million.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 11:26 AM UTCSamsung’s Lee family to pay more than $10.8 bln inheritance tax

The family of late Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) Chairman Lee Kun-hee said on Wednesday they will pay over 12 trillion won ($10.8 billion) in inheritance tax for his estate and donate his vast private art collection to state curators.

TechnologySpotify forecasts weak quarter as subscriber growth falters
TechnologyShapeways agrees SPAC merger with Galileo to go public

3D-printing technology provider Shapeways Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check acquisition firm Galileo Acquisition Corp (GLEO.N) at a valuation of $410 million, including debt.

TechnologyAnalysis: Grab's Nasdaq debut to test its $40 bln valuation, set roadmap for SPAC hopefuls
TechnologyWar-rooms and oxygen: India's IT companies scramble to handle COVID-19 surge