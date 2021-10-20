Skip to main content

Technology

Short-seller Hindenburg offers $1 mln for info related to cryptocurrency Tether

1 minute read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Short-seller Hindenburg Research, which in recent months has taken aim at firms including Nikola Corp (NKLA.O) and DraftKings Inc (DKNG.O), announced a reward of up to $1 million for information on the reserves that back cryptocurrency Tether.

In a statement on Tuesday, the short-seller said Tether's disclosures around its holdings have been "opaque".

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined the company behind Tether $41 million last week to settle civil charges over allegedly making misleading statements and making illegal transactions. read more

Tether is a major player in the stablecoin market. Stablecoins are digital tokens usually backed by reserves of dollars or assets.

The company behind Tether did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

