Technology
Short-seller Hindenburg offers $1 mln for info related to cryptocurrency Tether
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Short-seller Hindenburg Research, which in recent months has taken aim at firms including Nikola Corp (NKLA.O) and DraftKings Inc (DKNG.O), announced a reward of up to $1 million for information on the reserves that back cryptocurrency Tether.
In a statement on Tuesday, the short-seller said Tether's disclosures around its holdings have been "opaque".
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined the company behind Tether $41 million last week to settle civil charges over allegedly making misleading statements and making illegal transactions. read more
Tether is a major player in the stablecoin market. Stablecoins are digital tokens usually backed by reserves of dollars or assets.
The company behind Tether did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
