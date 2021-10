Oct 19 (Reuters) - Fluence Energy Inc, an energy storage technology company backed by industry giant Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE), said on Tuesday it was aiming to raise up to $744 million in its initial public offering in the United States.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

