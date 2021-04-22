Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
TechnologySilicon Labs to sell infrastructure and auto unit to Skyworks for $2.75 billion

Reuters
2 minutes read

Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB.O) said on Thursday it would sell its infrastructure and automotive business to Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS.O) for $2.75 billion, in a move that would let the chipmaker focus on its core business.

Shares of Silicon Labs were halted in after hours trading, while Skyworks shares were up 3.8% at $190.47.

Austin, Texas-based Silicon Labs has been in recent months focused on the internet-of-things market, selling wireless chips for smart home devices.

The deal includes Silicon Labs' power and isolation, timing and broadcast products, intellectual property and associated employees, the company said in a statement.

Silicon Labs expects to receive $2.3 billion in net proceeds from the deal and will return about $2 billion to shareholders through a combination of special dividends and buybacks.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, the company said.

