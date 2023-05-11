Siltronic beats guidance amid economic slowdown















May 11 (Reuters) - German silicon wafer supplier Siltronic (WAFGn.DE) reported on Thursday first-quarter sales that slightly exceeded guidance, despite an economic slowdown, geopolitical uncertainty, a lower wafer area sold and a stronger euro compared to the dollar.

The company posted quarterly revenue of 404.4 million euros ($445.16 million). That was down 14% from the previous quarter, or less than a drop of 15% the company had expected.

($1=0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Paolo Laudani in Gdansk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.