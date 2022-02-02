Siltronic reports 17% EBITDA jump, sees good start to 2022

A scientist presents a silicon wafer during a media presentation in one of the low particle pollution nanofabrication clean rooms of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) in Ecublens, near Lausanne May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German chip supplier Siltronic reported a 17% rise in fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday and said it expected semiconductor demand to increase in the mid and long terms.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 17.1% quarter-on-quarter to 144 million euros ($162.27 million), boosted by the release of around 12 million euros in provisions after the failure of GlobalWafers' (6488.TWO) tender offer on Monday.

GlobalWafers' planned 4.35 billion-euro ($4.89 billion) takeover of Siltronic collapsed as the deal did not receive regulatory approval on time, although the door remained open to another attempt. read more

"We now see ourselves in a strong position to remain successful as an independent company," Chief Executive Officer Christoph von Plotho said on Wednesday.

Full-year sales rose 16% to 1.405 billion euros, thanks to catch-up effects from 2020, a stronger U.S. dollar and slightly higher prices in the second half of the year.

Siltronic said ongoing geopolitical and global economic uncertainties and the COVID-19 pandemic would continue to shape 2022 and warned rising costs and inflation would have a negative impact on earnings.

However, "megatrends" in the semiconductor industry would increase demand in the mid and long terms, it said, adding that it expects a good start to the year.

"The company expects a positive market environment and significant price increases in 2022," it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8874 euros)

