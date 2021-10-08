Skip to main content

Singapore-based Shopee to launch online in Spain, social media account says

By
1 minute read

A signage of Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia's Sea Ltd, is pictured at their office in Singapore, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia's Sea Ltd (SE.N), plans to launch online sales in Spain via its website and local apps, according to a social media account run by the company.

The Shopee Spain account on Instagram carried a post on Friday that said Singapore-headquartered company would offer free shipping in the European nation.

A source at Sea confirmed to Reuters that the Instagram account was authentic without elaborating. The person declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

A localised Shopee website has not yet been launched.

Sea Ltd, with a market capitalisation of $179 billion on Friday, is expanding its e-commerce operation globally. It launched in Poland in September, has ramped up activities in Latin America and is planning a launch in India. read more

Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

