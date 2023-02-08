SK On confirms termination of non-binding agreement to build battery cell venture in Turkey















SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - South Korean electric vehicle maker SK On said on Wednesday the non-binding memorandum of understanding between SK On, Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Koc Holding AS (KCHOL.IS) to build a battery cell venture in Turkey has been terminated by mutual agreement.

SK On - whose parent SK Innovation Co Ltd (096770.KS) counts Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS), Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and Ford among its customers - announced the joint venture to make electric vehicle (EV) battery cells in Turkey last year.

