SK Hynix to invest $11 bln in new chip plant in South Korea
SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS), the world's second-largest memory chip maker, said on Tuesday it is building a new chip plant in Cheongju, South Korea.
The facility is to be completed early 2025, and 15 trillion won ($10.92 billion) will be injected into the plant over the next five years, SK Hynix said in a statement.
($1 = 1,373.2100 won)
Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill
