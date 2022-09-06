SK Hynix to invest $11 bln in new chip plant in South Korea

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Memory chips by South Korean semiconductor supplier SK Hynix are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS), the world's second-largest memory chip maker, said on Tuesday it is building a new chip plant in Cheongju, South Korea.

The facility is to be completed early 2025, and 15 trillion won ($10.92 billion) will be injected into the plant over the next five years, SK Hynix said in a statement.

($1 = 1,373.2100 won)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.