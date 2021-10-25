Skip to main content

SK Hynix posts its highest quarterly profit since 2018 on solid chip demand

The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - SK Hynix (000660.KS) posted its highest quarterly operating profit since 2018 as demand for server and mobile memory chips remained solid, offsetting a slowdown in personal computer sales as COVID-19 lockdowns eased.

The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, which serves customers including Apple Inc (AAPL.O), said on Tuesday that operating profit rose to 4.2 trillion won ($3.57 billion) in the July-September quarter, up from 1.3 trillion won a year earlier.

That compares with a Refinitiv Smartestimate of a 4.1 trillion won profit, based on polling from 18 analysts. The Smartestimate gives more weight to consistently accurate analysts.

Third quarter revenue rose 45% on-year to 11.8 trillion won.

($1 = 1,177.2300 won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Sam Holmes and Christopher Cushing & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

