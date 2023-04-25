SK Hynix reports record quarterly loss as chip glut worsens

Employees walk past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) reported a record quarterly operating loss on Wednesday, but said production cuts by memory chipmakers will improve market conditions from the second half of 2023.

Losses widened as a global economic slowdown prompted buyers to limit purchases, worsening a chip glut during the first quarter, SK Hynix said.

The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker reported a 3.4 trillion won ($2.54 billion) operating loss in the January-March quarter, versus a 2.9 trillion won profit a year earlier.

This matches with expectations for a 3.4 trillion won operating loss, according to 29 analysts compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate, weighted toward analysts that are more consistently accurate.

