SK Hynix says it will seek out license for Chinese memory chip factory















Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) on Friday said that it will seek out a license under new U.S. export control rules for equipment to keep operating its factories in China.

American officials on Friday published a sweeping set of rules that restrict the export of U.S.-made semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, but provided exemptions for companies from the United States and its allies to seek a license.

"SK Hynix is ready to make its utmost efforts to get the US government’s license and will closely work with the Korean government for this," the company said in a statement. "We’re also ready to operate our fabrication plants in China smoothly, while complying with the international order."

