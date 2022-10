SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) said on Wednesday it has received authorization from the U.S. Department of Commerce to receive chip equipment needed for its chip production facilities in China for one year, without seeking additional licensing requirements.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.