SK Hynix weighs slashing spending by a quarter in 2023 - Bloomberg News
July 14 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc is considering cutting its 2023 capital expenditure by about a quarter to 16 trillion won ($12.16 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
SK Hynix's move is in response to slower-than-anticipated electronics demand, according to the report.
($1 = 1,316.0400 won)
Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
