SK Hynix weighs slashing spending by a quarter in 2023 - Bloomberg News

Employees walk past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

July 14 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc is considering cutting its 2023 capital expenditure by about a quarter to 16 trillion won ($12.16 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

SK Hynix's move is in response to slower-than-anticipated electronics demand, according to the report.

($1 = 1,316.0400 won)

Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

