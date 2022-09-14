S.Korea court orders arrest of developer of failed cryptocurrency Luna

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the primary developer of failed cryptocurrency Luna and the founder of blockchain platform Terraform Labs.

"An arrest warrant has been issued for a total of six people, including Do Kwon, who are currently residing in Singapore," a spokesperson for prosecutors told Reuters.

Kwon has been accused of fraud by investors after Luna's value fell to practically zero in May following the collapse of paired stablecoin TerraUSD's peg to the U.S. dollar.

Reuters could not immediately reach Kwon for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.