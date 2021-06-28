Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
S.Korea Krafton's $5 bln IPO could be delayed by up to a fortnight -sources

Players are pictured as they attend the PUBG Global Invitational 2018, the first official esports tournament for the computer game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in Berlin, Germany, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - South Korean game developer Krafton Inc (259960.KS) said on Monday it will resubmit an application for a $5 billion domestic listing after the financial regulator raised some questions on the application, which, sources said, could delay the listing.

"Krafton plans to revise our IPO registration statement in response to the Financial Supervisory Service's request," the company told Reuters in a text message.

The delay of the initial public offering (IPO), set to be South Korea's biggest ever, could be for up to a fortnight as a result of the regulatory review, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

In its message, Krafton did not comment on the IPO's delay.

The people could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

