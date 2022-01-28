Technology1 minute read
S.Korea's Hyundai Engineering says to postpone its planned IPO
SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korean builder Hyundai Engineering Co Ltd said on Friday it has decided to postpone its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). read more
In a regulatory filing, it cited various reasons for the postponement such as difficulty in receiving a proper evaluation of the company's value.
Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
