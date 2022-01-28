S.Korea's Hyundai Engineering says to postpone its planned IPO

Employees of Hyundai Group walk behind the company's logo at its headquarters in Seoul December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korean builder Hyundai Engineering Co Ltd said on Friday it has decided to postpone its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). read more

In a regulatory filing, it cited various reasons for the postponement such as difficulty in receiving a proper evaluation of the company's value.

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.