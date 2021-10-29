Smartphone made by Google and India's Reliance Jio to be sold for about $87

A woman walks past the logo of Google during an event in New Delhi, India, August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

BENGALURU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) said on Friday the low-cost smartphone made by its Jio telecom business and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google will be available in stores from this festive season of Diwali for 6,499 rupees ($86.81).

The smartphone will be available for an upfront price of 1,999 rupees and the rest can be paid via monthly instalments, Reliance said in a regulatory filing.

The phone's pricing is expected to shake-up the lower end of India's smartphone market, the world's second biggest.

The phone will pose a major challenge to Chinese vendors such as Xiaomi and BBK Electronics, owner of the Realme, Oppo and Vivo brands, which currently dominate a $2 billion market for sub-$100 smartphones in India. https://reut.rs/3pPvhcI

Jio also aims to use the phone to poach 2G users from rivals Vodafone Idea Ltd (VODA.NS) and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS).

The Mumbai-based oil-to-telecoms conglomerate had last month delayed the launch of the smartphone till November owing to an industry-wide semiconductor shortage. read more

