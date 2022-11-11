SMIC Co-CEO warns of 'adverse impact' of U.S. export controls on production















SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) (0981.HK) co-CEO Zhao Haijun said on Friday on an earnings call that recent export controls from the United States will have an "adverse impact" on the company's production according to a preliminary interpretation of the rules.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











