SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) (0981.HK) on Thursday reported revenue of $1.46 billion, in line with estimates and down 20.6% from the same period one year ago.

Net Income hit $231.1 million, down 48.3% from the same period the year before and beating estimates of $174.5 million.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz Editing by Mark Potter











