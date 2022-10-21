Snap crashes, drags peers, as dire forecast sparks ad growth fears















Oct 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Snap Inc (SNAP.N) sank about 25% before the bell on Friday, after the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat forecast zero revenue growth for the current quarter, triggering a slide in other social media stocks dependent on advertising revenue.

YouTube-parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Facebook-parent Meta Platform Inc (META.O), Pinterest Inc (PINS.N) and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) all slid between 1.7% and 9.2% in premarket trade.

Macroeconomic concerns, changing social media user behavior affects advertiser spending

"We believe Snap is facing increased competition, primarily from TikTok, both for time spent and increasingly for ad dollars, which is compounding the challenges of a softer macro and Apple's (privacy-related) changes," Atlantic Equities analysts said in a note.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The brokerage said competition is likely to continue to increase in 2023.

Snap, on Thursday, reported its slowest revenue growth as a public company for the latest quarter and forecast no revenue growth in the typically busy holiday quarter, while Wall Street analysts were expecting a 3.3% rise, according to Refinitiv data.

The company had said in August it would lay off 20% of its employees and discontinue projects such as gaming and a flying camera drone to cut costs and brace for a deteriorating economy.

"Given SNAP had been growing headcount over 30% y/y for 4 straight quarters, we wonder if the company can execute on its lofty growth objectives with a 20% smaller employee base," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Snap's stock, now trading at $8.06, has lost about 77% of its value so far this year, while Alphabet, Meta and Pinterest have lost between 30% and 60%. Twitter, however, has gained 21% on the prospect of billionaire Elon Musk buying the company.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.