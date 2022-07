Snap Inc says outgoing U.S. Secret Service director to lead company's security

A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, NY, U.S. March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secret Service Director James Murray is joining social media company Snap Inc (SNAP.N) as its chief security officer following his retirement from federal service, a Snap spokesperson said on Thursday.

Murray's retirement was announced by the Secret Service in a statement earlier on Thursday. He will start in his new role with Snap on Aug. 1 and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel, the company spokesperson said.

