Snapchat+ hits 4 million paid subscribers

June 29 (Reuters) - Social media company Snap Inc (SNAP.N) said on Thursday its subscription service, Snapchat+, hit 4 million members since its launch last year in June.

Snapchat+ gives subscribers access to exclusive and pre-release features, and costs $3.99 a month. The company said paid users got a first look at new offerings such as Snapchat for Web and its AI powered chatbot, My AI.

My AI, built using startup OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, can help users with everything from writing poems to searching for information. The chatbot can be invoked to respond to questions in conversations between friends on Snapchat.

Shares of the photo messaging app-owner rose about 1% to $11.73.

