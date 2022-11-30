Snowflake quarterly net loss widens as expenses rise
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Data cloud company Snowflake (SNOW.N) on Wednesday posted a bigger quarterly loss, hit by a sharp jump in its research and development and marketing expenses.
Shares of the company tumbled 13% in extended trading after the company forecast fourth-quarter product revenue to increase between 49% to 50%, compared to the 67% growth in prior quarter.
However, Snowflake beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit on strong demand for the company's data storage and analytics services.
Net loss attributable to the company in third-quarter widened to $201 million, or 63 cents per share, from $155 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's total operating expenses in the quarter jumped about 54% to $572.3 million.
The company's revenue rose 67% to $557 million, beating analysts' average expectation of $539.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
