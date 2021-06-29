Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

SoftBank-backed Dingdong raises $95.7 mln in downsized U.S. IPO

2 minute read

A delivery worker of Chinese online grocery Dingdong Maicai works at a shop on a street in Shanghai, China June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

June 29 (Reuters) - Chinese grocery app Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, raised about $95.69 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday after slashing the size of the IPO to almost a fourth of its earlier target.

Dingdong sold more than 4 million American depositary shares (ADSs) priced at $23.5 apiece, the lower end of its indicative price range.

The company had earlier planned to raise up to $357 million in its IPO by selling 14 million ADSs priced between $23.5 and $25.5.

Established in 2017 and also backed by Tiger Global Management and Sequoia Capital, Dingdong operates mainly in China's first-tier cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Hangzhou.

Rival online grocery company Missfresh Ltd (MF.O), which is backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), slumped in its Nasdaq debut last week. It was trading almost 17% below its IPO price until Monday's close.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse were the IPO's lead underwriters.

Dingdong's ADSs are set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange later in the day under the ticker symbol "DDL".

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 2:37 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Google deal with French publishers on hold pending antitrust decision - sources

Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) has frozen a three-year deal with some French publishers as it awaits an antitrust decision that could set the tone on copyright talks for news content online in Europe, two sources close to the matter said.

TechnologyMusk set to tout Starlink progress as cost, demand hurdles linger
TechnologyTwitter faces new headache in India over country map
TechnologyBritish auto industry says Gigafactories needed to save jobs
TechnologyAnalysis: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?