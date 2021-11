The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said on Monday it would buy back up to one trillion yen ($8.82 billion) of its own shares, or 14.6% of outstanding stock.

The plan comes after the Japanese conglomerate completed a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback in May.

($1 = 113.3500 yen)

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

