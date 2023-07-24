SoftBank partners with Symbotic for AI-powered warehousing joint venture

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo
The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

July 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group (9984.T) is partnering with Symbotic for a warehousing venture that will be majority owned by the Japanese investor and will buy $7.5 billion of the U.S. firm's artificial intelligence-powered systems, the companies said.

Shares of Symbotic up 7% in premarket trading.

The companies are investing a combined $100 million in the venture, which will be called GreenBox Systems, they said on Monday.

SoftBank Group will have a 65% stake in GreenBox, with Symbotic owning the rest.

Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next