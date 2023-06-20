SoftBank's Son says he is 'heavy user' of ChatGPT















TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday he is a "heavy user" of ChatGPT, the chatbot from Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) backed startup OpenAI.

Son said he is speaking "almost every day" to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has visited Tokyo twice in recent months as he looks to capitalise on interest in generative AI and exert influence on regulation of the burgeoning technology around the world.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong











