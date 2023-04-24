Software AG CEO sees operating profit margin in high twenties in medium term















BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Software AG (SOWGn.DE) is aiming for an operating profit margin in the high twenties percentage range in the medium term, Chief Economist Sanjay Brahmawar said on Monday.

Last week, private-equity firm Silver Lake offered to buy Software AG in a deal that values the German business software developer at 2.2 billion euros ($2.42 billion).

Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Kirsti Knolle











