Software firm SpotOn valued at $3.6 bln after Dragoneer-led funding round

1 minute read
May 18 (Reuters) - SpotOn said on Wednesday it raised $300 million in a late-stage funding round led by investment firm Dragoneer Investment Group, valuing the software maker at $3.6 billion.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

