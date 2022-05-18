Software firm SpotOn valued at $3.6 bln after Dragoneer-led funding round

May 18 (Reuters) - SpotOn said on Wednesday it raised $300 million in a late-stage funding round led by investment firm Dragoneer Investment Group, valuing the software maker at $3.6 billion.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.