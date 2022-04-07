Software maker CDK Global to be taken private by Brookfield for $6.41 bln

April 7 (Reuters) - Automotive software maker CDK Global Inc (CDK.O) said on Thursday it would be taken private by Brookfield Business Partners for $6.41 billion in cash.

The deal will pay CDK investors $54.87 for each share held, a premium of 12% to the company's closing price on Wednesday. The enterprise value of the deal is $8.3 billion.

CDK, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, makes technology and software for retailers and auto manufacturers and serves more than 15,000 retail locations in North America.

Its purchase by Brookfield Business Partners, a unit of Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO), , is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

CDK shares were 10.8% higher in pre-market trading on Thursday.

The company in late 2020 sold its international business for $1.45 billion to investment firm Francisco Partners.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

