Software services firm Zendesk to buy SurveyMonkey-parent for nearly $4 bln
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Software services company Zendesk Inc (ZEN.N) said on Thursday it would buy Momentive Global Inc (MNTV.O) and its SurveyMonkey platform for nearly $4 billion in an all-stock deal.
Under the terms of the deal, Momentive shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk's stock for each share of Momentive stock they own.
Zendesk's stock plummeted 17% on news of the deal.
Such a sharp downturn in stock price have previously resulted in the collapse of all-stock deals such as Zoom Video Communications Inc's (ZM.O) $14.7 billion purchase of software firm Five9 Inc (FIVN.O).
Zendesk said it expects the deal with Momentive to accelerate its revenue plan to $3.5 billion in 2024, one year ahead of its previous target.
