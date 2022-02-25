Some EU countries have reservations about cutting Russia from SWIFT - France

FILE PHOTO - A man using a mobile phone passes the logo of global secure financial messaging services cooperative SWIFT at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Some EU countries have reservations about cutting Russia off from the SWIFT payments system, but France is not one of them, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Paris, Le Maire said the European Central Bank was expected to deliver an analysis "in the coming hours" about the consequences of what he called using the "financial nuclear weapon". "All options are on the table," he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.