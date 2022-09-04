1 minute read
Some Rakuten Mobile users face difficulty making calls, sending data - statement
TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Rakuten Mobile Inc said on Sunday that some users on Rakuten UN-LIMIT VII plans were experiencing difficulties making calls and sending data.
The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rakuten Group Inc (4755.T), said in a statement it was investigating the cause of the issue, which started around 10:58 a.m. on Sunday (0158 GMT Sunday).
Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Edmund Klamann
