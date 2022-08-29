Sony to buy mobile game developer in push beyond consoles

The Sony logo is seen on a building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp (6758.T) on Monday said it will acquire Helsinki and Berlin-based mobile games business Savage Game Studios for an undisclosed amount as part of a major push by the Japanese conglomerate beyond console gaming.

Sony's gaming chief Jim Ryan in May outlined plans to radically broaden the games portfolio beyond the PlayStation 5 console and the group's focus on single player games with more releases on PC and mobile. read more

Savage Game Studios, which was established two years ago and is working on a live service action title for mobile, will become part of a new mobile division of PlayStation Studios, Sony said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The entertainment conglomerate hopes to tap into more consumer spending on gaming by expanding on other platforms while also defending against technological shifts that are loosening ties to bulky hardware.

"PlayStation Studios must continue to expand and diversify our offering beyond console, bringing incredible new games to more people than ever before," said Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios.

Sony is struggling to produce enough PS5 consoles to meet demand amid supply chain snarls and last week announced a price hike in many markets due to pressure from a strengthening dollar. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.