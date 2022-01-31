Sony to buy videogame developer Bungie in $3.6 billion deal

The logo of Sony Interactive Entertainment is seen in Tokyo, Japan May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sony Interactive Entertainment (6758.T), will acquire videogame developer Bungie Inc in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, the companies said on Monday, making this the third deal this month in a fast consolidating gaming sector.

Bellevue, Washington-based Bungie, which worked on the Halo videogame series, split with Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and became a privately held company in 2007.

The deal follows Microsoft's nearly $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) and Take-Two's (TTWO.O) deal to buy Zynga this month.

Bungie has worked on a number popular gaming titles including "Marathon", "Myth" and "Destiny."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.