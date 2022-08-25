Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates

PS5 by PlayStation is displayed in a GameStop in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp (6758.T) said on Thursday it was hiking the price of its PlayStation 5 games console in markets including Europe, Japan and Britain following economic pressures including rising interest rates.

Sony said it is raising the price of the disk drive equipped version of the console to 549.99 euros ($550.81) from 499.99 euros previously in Europe with a similar hike in Japan.

The Japanese entertainment conglomerate said there would be no price increase in the United States.

($1 = 0.9985 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Edmund Blair and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.