Technology
Sony to invest $500 mln in TSMC's new chip unit in Japan
1 minute read
1/2
TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sony Group (6758.T) said one of its units has agreed to invest about $500 million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's (2330.TW) new chip subsidiary in Japan.
Taiwan's TSMC is building a chip factory in Japan, a move welcomed by the Japanese government.
Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation's investment is expected to represent less than 20% of the new venture, according to its regulatory filing.
Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.