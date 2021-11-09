Sony to invest $500 mln in TSMC's new chip unit in Japan

The logo of Sony Corp is seen at the CP+ camera and photo trade fair in Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sony Group (6758.T) said one of its units has agreed to invest about $500 million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's (2330.TW) new chip subsidiary in Japan.

Taiwan's TSMC is building a chip factory in Japan, a move welcomed by the Japanese government.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation's investment is expected to represent less than 20% of the new venture, according to its regulatory filing.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

