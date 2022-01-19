Sony slides 9% as Microsoft gaming deal casts shadow

Sony Corp's logo is seen at its news conference in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Sony Group (6758.T) fell 9% on Wednesday after gaming rival Microsoft (MSFT.O) said it will buy developer Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) in a record $68.7 billion deal for the industry.

While Sony's PlayStation is widely seen as having a lead in the generational battle with Microsoft's Xbox, the purchase of the "Call of Duty" maker comes as Microsoft is aggressively expanding its Game Pass subscription service.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

